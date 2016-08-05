BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Aug 5 Vedanta Resources Plc :
* Cairn India - Vedanta Limited merger is a win-win for all shareholders, and we aim to complete it this financial year- Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: