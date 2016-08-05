UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
Aug 5 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Says its unit IUCT Empren has invested 100,000 euros ($110,670) in Leanbio SL, reaching a 29.6 percent stake in the company
Source text: bit.ly/2aKls6z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries