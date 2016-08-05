UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
Aug 5 MediClin AG :
* H1 achieved group sales of 289.2 million euros ($320.32 million)(H1 2015: 274.2 milion euros)
* Business development in first six months of 2016 indicates that sales and earnings targets for group can be achieved
* In acute segment, management board assumes that forecast sales growth will be reached and that segment result will be at lower end of forecast range due to higher expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries