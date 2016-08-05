BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co declares regular quarterly dividend
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Polyone Corp
* On august 3, co and certain units entered into amendment to credit agreement
* Pursuant to amendment, co incurred additional term b-1 loans in an aggregate initial principal amount equal to $100 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2aO1sSz)
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was at least one fatality among intruders, and one police fatality and one military personnel fatality at Namoya Mine Site