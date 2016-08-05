BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners LP subsidiary priced an offering of $250 mln
* Delek Logistics Partners LP prices offering of $250 million of 6.750% senior notes
Aug 5 S&P On Democratic Republic Of Congo:
* Democratic Republic of Congo 'B-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative
* Negative outlook reflects view that political and social tensions could rise in the run-up to the elections
* Political uncertainties over elections due in nov 2016 may lead to unrest that could destabilize institutions Source text (bit.ly/2aArjQX)
* Cobalt International Energy Inc says on May 18, co entered into definitive documents in connection with, and consummated, a debt exchange transaction