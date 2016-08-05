BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 S&P:
* S&P revises Sharjah (Emirate of) sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable
* Emirate of Sharjah outlook revised to negative on economic and fiscal risks
* Number of strains are emerging in Sharjah, which could result in our lowering the sovereign credit ratings over the next two years
* Negative outlook speaks to risk that external demand and economic activity in Sharjah weaken further, putting downward pressure on the ratings Source text: bit.ly/2aYFSwm
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico