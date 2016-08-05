BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners LP subsidiary priced an offering of $250 mln
* Delek Logistics Partners LP prices offering of $250 million of 6.750% senior notes
Aug 5 S&P Global Ratings
* Republic of albania 'b+/b' ratings affirmed; outlook stable Source text (bit.ly/2aYDXYn)
* Delek Logistics Partners LP prices offering of $250 million of 6.750% senior notes
* Cobalt International Energy Inc says on May 18, co entered into definitive documents in connection with, and consummated, a debt exchange transaction