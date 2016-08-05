BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co declares regular quarterly dividend
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share
Aug 5 Orbite Technologies Inc
* Orbite to monetize investment tax credits
* Expects to complete private placement of between 8,000 and 12,000 units for aggregate principal amount of between $8 and $12 million
* There was at least one fatality among intruders, and one police fatality and one military personnel fatality at Namoya Mine Site