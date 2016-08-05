Aug 5 Postmedia Network Canada Corp :

* Postmedia obtains interim order and announces meeting details in connection with its recapitalization transaction

* Says expected that recapitalization transaction will be completed on or about end of september 2016

* To be approved, plan of arrangement requires affirmative vote of at least 66 2/3 pct of votes cast at each of meetings

* Meetings are scheduled to be held on Sept. 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: