Aug 5 Pharmathene Inc:

* "Formal protest" against Department of Health and Human Services, challenging solicitation for "next-generation anthrax vaccine provider"

* As per complaint, government's "request for proposals" written in a way that assures source award to Emergent Biosolutions, which makes anthrax vaccine

* "Protest requests GAO suspend award under solicitation while it reviews Pharmathene's complaint"