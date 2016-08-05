BRIEF-Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
Aug 5 Nordex Explosives Ltd :
* Nordex Explosives announces increase in offer price from EPC groupe to $0.22 for each Nordex share
* Increased price offere by EPC to co's shareholders matches cash consideration offered by Omnia Holdings under take-over bid to buy co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: