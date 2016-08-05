BRIEF-Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
Aug 5 Trimetals Mining Inc :
* Company reported a loss per share of $0.15 per share during three months ended June 30, 2016
* Seeking an appropriate joint venture partner for Escalones Copper-Gold Porphyry project in Chile
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet