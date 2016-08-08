(Corrects headline to say the FDA approved Keytruda for a type
of head and neck cancer. The drug is already approved for other
types of cancers)
Aug 5 Merck & Co Inc
* Based on its mechanism of action, Keytruda can cause fetal
harm when administered to a pregnant woman
* Continued approval for indication for Keytruda may be
contingent upon verification, description of clinical benefit in
confirmatory trials
* FDA approves Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for patients
with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell
carcinoma with disease progression on or after
platinum-containing chemotherapy
* Immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred with keytruda
including pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies,
nephritis
* Under FDA's accelerated approval regulations, this
indication for keytruda approved based on tumor response rate,
durability of response
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: