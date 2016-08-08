BRIEF- Leopalace21 to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 4 million shares (1.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 15
Aug 7 Moody's:
* Indonesian banking system outlook is stable, due to strong buffers
* Operating environment for indonesian banks is stabilizing; in particular, gdp growth should improve to 5.0% in 2016 from 4.8% in 2015
* Outlook for the indonesian banking system over the next 12-18 months is stable Source text - bit.ly/2b6tto1
* Says it will repurchase up to 13 million shares, representing about 5 percent of outstanding