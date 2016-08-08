BRIEF- Leopalace21 to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 4 million shares (1.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 15
Aug 8 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :
* Announces acquisition of 94 percent of office and retail complex CityGate in Stuttgart, Germany from Carlyle Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will repurchase up to 13 million shares, representing about 5 percent of outstanding