BRIEF- Leopalace21 to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 4 million shares (1.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 15
Aug 8 Mpc Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :
* Earnings before tax (EBT) in first half of 2016 amounted to 7.3 million euros ($8.10 million), down slightly as compared to figure for first half of 2015 (7.9 million euros)
* H1 management fees increased significantly by 30 pct to 18.1 million euros (H1 2015: 14.0 million euros)
* Transaction fees fell from 11.3 million euros in previous year to 4.8 million euros in first half of 2016
* H1 consolidated net profit increases by 18 pct to 4.8 million euros
* Revenue for first half of 2016 amounted to 22.9 million euros (H1 2015: 25.2 million euros)
* Transaction income expected to increase in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
