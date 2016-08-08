Aug 8 Smith & Nephew Plc
* Smith & nephew completes gynaecology sale and commences
$300 million share buy-back programme
* Completion of sale and commencement of buy-back
* Smith & nephew completes gynaecology sale and commences
$300 million share buy-back programme
* Completed divestiture of its gynaecology business to
medtronic plc (nyse:mdt) for $350 million.
* Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to buy-back programme
is $300 million and maximum number of shares that will be
purchased is estimated to be 18.3 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)