BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co declares regular quarterly dividend
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :
* Effective Aug 3, board granted director Michael Morell's request for a temporary leave of absence from his duties - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aZftOL) Further company coverage:
* There was at least one fatality among intruders, and one police fatality and one military personnel fatality at Namoya Mine Site