Aug 5 Moody's on Miami, FL

* Moody's assigns A2 to miami, FL's special revenue (street & sidewalk) bonds; outlook stable

* A2 rating reflects relatively stable, predictable cash flows that have generated strengthening debt service coverage over last five years

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that pledged revenues will remain sound with debt service coverage ratios remaining strong as service area continues to expand