US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Aug 5 Moody's on Miami, FL
* Moody's assigns A2 to miami, FL's special revenue (street & sidewalk) bonds; outlook stable
* A2 rating reflects relatively stable, predictable cash flows that have generated strengthening debt service coverage over last five years
* Stable outlook reflects expectation that pledged revenues will remain sound with debt service coverage ratios remaining strong as service area continues to expand Source text for Eikon:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
MEXICO CITY, May 18 The governing board of Mexico's central bank unanimously hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent on Thursday, surprising most market participants who expected the bank to keep rates steady as it sought to keep above-target inflation in check.