BRIEF-Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
Aug 5 Zynga Inc
* Zynga Inc - Actual exit of the U.K. from the European Union could cause disruptions to and create uncertainty surrounding our business
* Zynga Inc updates Risk Factors In 10-Q with comments related to Brexit
* Zynga Inc - Uncertainty due to Brexit includes affecting co's and NaturalMotion's relationships with existing and future players, suppliers and employees Source text: bit.ly/2aLfjHx
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet