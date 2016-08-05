BRIEF-Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
Aug 5 Omnicell Inc
* 2016 repurchase program is in addition to stock repurchase program approved by board on november 4, 2014
* Authorized a stock repurchase program providing for repurchase of up to $50 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: