BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Moody's On Republic Of Cameroon:
* Moody's assigned BA2 ceiling for Republic of Cameroon's local-currency bonds, deposits and for foreign-currency bonds, deposits
* Time issuer rating to the republic of cameroon with stable outlook
* Outlook balances increasing public,external debt levels with improved potential growth trajectory Source text for Eikon:
LIMA, May 18 Peru's current account deficit narrowed to 1.9 percent of GDP in the first quarter, compared with 5.5 percent of GDP in the same period last year, the central bank said on Thursday.