BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
* Japan is considering reducing issuance of inflation-linked government bonds for this fiscal year by another 200 billion yen ($1.96 billion) - Nikkei
* Japanese government still plans to offer a total of 147 trillion yen in debt this fiscal year - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/2aXemjr
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
LIMA, May 18 Peru's current account deficit narrowed to 1.9 percent of GDP in the first quarter, compared with 5.5 percent of GDP in the same period last year, the central bank said on Thursday.