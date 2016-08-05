Aug 5 Elephant Talk Communications Corp

* Failed to make timely payment of July employee payroll and is therefore in breach of its obligations under its employment contracts

* Says engaged in dialogue with employees with regard to company's inability to satisfy payroll obligations

* Says continues to engage in discussions with current senior secured lender, Atalaya, and other parties

* Agreed with one of its major stockholders it would provide additional subordinated funding in amount of $3.5 million

* Says refinancing is expected to be resolved in the course of Q3 and Q4 this year Source: (bit.ly/2aUV2Ce ) Further company coverage: