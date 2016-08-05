UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
Aug 5 Dynavax Technologies Corp :
* Announces FDA advisory committee meeting to review HEPLISAV-B
* FDA has indicated it will communicate questions for VRBPAC to address closer in time to meeting date.
* Vaccines and related biological products advisory committee will review biologics license application for HEPLISAV-BÂ on Nov 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries