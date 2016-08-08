BRIEF-UAE's Al Buhaira National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 24 million dirhams versus 19.3 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Woolworths Holdings Ltd
* Sale of Market Street property in Sydney and relocation of David Jones head office
* Up to A$200 million (R2.1 billion) of sale proceeds will be used to develop adjacent Elizabeth Street building to create a 39,000 sq. metre department store on 11 levels
* Company expects co-location to deliver synergies and productivity benefits of at least A$10 million per annum from 2019
* Board announces A$360 million (R3.8 billion) sale of its Market Street property in Sydney to Australia's Scentre Group
* Has also worked closely with Victorian Government to structure a range of incentives to offset cost of re-location Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 15 The Sri Lankan rupee rose slightly in dull trade on Monday on mild dollar selling by exporters, dealers said.