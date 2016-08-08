BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Ica Gruppen Ab :
* Says sales in Swedish ICA stores increased by 0.9 pct in July 2016 compared with corresponding month last year. Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 0.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO