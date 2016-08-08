Aug 8 Mercator Medical SA :
* Under 2016/2018 strategy plans to build factory of medical
products from unwoven fabric
* Cost of new factory is estimated at 3.8 million zlotys
($983,844), plans to fund 80 percent with bank loan
* Factory of medical products from unwoven fabric to be
built in Brzesc Kujawski, plans to start production in Q2 2017
* Under new strategy to expand its existing gloves factory
in Thailand and increase its production capacity to 3 billion
gloves per year
* Plans to expand its business to some Western European
countries by end of 2017
($1 = 3.8624 zlotys)
