Aug 8 Mercator Medical SA :

* Under 2016/2018 strategy plans to build factory of medical products from unwoven fabric

* Cost of new factory is estimated at 3.8 million zlotys ($983,844), plans to fund 80 percent with bank loan

* Factory of medical products from unwoven fabric to be built in Brzesc Kujawski, plans to start production in Q2 2017

* Under new strategy to expand its existing gloves factory in Thailand and increase its production capacity to 3 billion gloves per year

* Plans to expand its business to some Western European countries by end of 2017