BRIEF-UAE's Al Buhaira National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 24 million dirhams versus 19.3 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Hammerson Plc
* CEO - "Appetite for both jewellery and sports-related goods has been notable throughout this year"
* "Anticipate trend to continue through the remainder of the summer with the Olympics serving as further inspiration for shoppers"
* Hammerson's retail tracker reported a 0.3 pct uptick in footfall to outperform the national average of -1.6 pct and a -0.3 pct dip in L-F-L sales in the 6 months ended 30 June Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 15 The Sri Lankan rupee rose slightly in dull trade on Monday on mild dollar selling by exporters, dealers said.