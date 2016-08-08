BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Total sales of Kotipizza chain, which is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew 21.7 percent
* Same-store sales grew 21.2 percent in July compared to those in previous year
* Cumulative chain sales from beginning of financial year have grown 16.1 percent compared to those in previous year
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO