Aug 8 Ascendis Health Ltd :
* Ascendis Health rights offer oversubscribed by more than
300 pct
* Secured additional irrevocable undertakings from existing
and new strategic shareholders to total value of 2.3 bln rand at
time of release of circular
* Says transactions will be concluded by beginning of
September
* Had secured required funding to conclude its recent 7.3
bln rand acquisitions of global pharma company Remedica and
European sports nutrition company Scitec
* Underwriting of rights offer was however not required as
54 mln rights offer shares were snapped up by supportive
shareholders
