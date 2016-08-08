BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Oponeo.pl SA :
* Company's July 2016 net sales at 25.4 million zlotys ($6.6 million), up 21 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8681 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO