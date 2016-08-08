BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 244,365 dinars versus 166,185 dinars year ago
Aug 8 Riverstone Energy Ltd :
* Has agreed to sale of 100 pct of membership interests in Rock Oil Holdings Llc to SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM), a U.S.-based E&P company
* Under terms of transaction, Riverstone will realize gross cash proceeds of approximately $237 mln
* Since formation, Rock Oil has entered into a series of acquisitions to establish a position of c.24,783 net acres in midland basin of Permian
* Closing of sale is expected to occur in early October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd