Aug 8 Riverstone Energy Ltd :

* Has agreed to sale of 100 pct of membership interests in Rock Oil Holdings Llc to SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM), a U.S.-based E&P company

* Under terms of transaction, Riverstone will realize gross cash proceeds of approximately $237 mln

* Since formation, Rock Oil has entered into a series of acquisitions to establish a position of c.24,783 net acres in midland basin of Permian

* Closing of sale is expected to occur in early October