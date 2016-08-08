UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Delta Air Lines Inc:
* "Large-scale cancellations are expected today"
* "Aware that flight status systems, including airport screens, are incorrectly showing flights on time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack