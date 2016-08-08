UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Transocean Ltd
* Says "during severe weather, the transocean winner lost its tow and subsequently grounded off the western isles of scotland"
* Says "no rig personnel are at risk."
Further company coverage:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack