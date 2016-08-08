BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Nutritional Holdings Ltd
* Due to uncertainty of achieving targets set as part of suspensive conditions, management of both Kairos and NUT have mutually agreed not to proceed with acquisition
* Says Murgatroyd has resigned as a director of company effective 8 August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO