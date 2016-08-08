Aug 8 Copper Mountain Mining Corp :

* Copper, gold and silver production for q2 of 2016 at copper mountain mine was 26.5 million pounds of copper equivalent

* Q2 revenue $62.6 million versus 56.8 million

* Copper mountain mining production improvements strengthen q2 financial 2016 results

* Mill throughput averaged 37,300 tpd during quarter, up 5% as compared to 35,600 for same quarter for 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02