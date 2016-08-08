BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
Aug 8 OFCOM
* Ofcom has today closed its investigation into how Premier League sells live UK audio-visual media rights for Premier League football matches
* Due to range of views expressed in consumer research, significant further work would be required to conclude this investigation
* Ofcom's resources could be used more effectively on other priorities to benefit consumers and competition
* Investigation, carried out under Competition Act 1998, considered whether selling arrangements of premier league restricted or distorted competition
* "The next auction will include a 'no single buyer' rule, which means that more than one broadcaster must be awarded rights"
* Has taken into account premier league's recent decision to increase number of matches available for live broadcast in UK, to a minimum of 190 per season from start of 2019/20 season
* At least 42 matches per season will be reserved for a second buyer, of which a minimum of 30 will be available for broadcast at weekend. Source text: (bit.ly/2bdDY8k)
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.