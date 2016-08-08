BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Hellenic Sugar Industry SA :
* Approves share capital increase of up to 36.4 million euros ($40.36 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2b07Mri
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO