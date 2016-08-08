Aug 8 Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra continues to expect 2016 production to average between 27,500 and 29,000 BOEPD WI before royalties

* Sales volumes for quarter were 22,418 BOEPD compared with 25,430 BOEPD in prior quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $80.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly oil and gas sales $71.7 million versus $69.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21