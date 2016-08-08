UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Gran Tierra Energy Inc
* Gran Tierra continues to expect 2016 production to average between 27,500 and 29,000 BOEPD WI before royalties
* Sales volumes for quarter were 22,418 BOEPD compared with 25,430 BOEPD in prior quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $80.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil and gas sales $71.7 million versus $69.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack