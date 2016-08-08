BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Bluelife Ltd :
* HY ended June 2016 group revenue of 816.4 million rupees versus 378.8 million rupees year ago
* HY ended June 2016 group loss before taxation of 101.8 million rupees versus loss of 201.4 million rupees year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO