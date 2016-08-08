BRIEF-Indus Holding Q1 sales up by 14.5% to EUR 381.0 mln
* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)
Aug 8 China Lending Corp
* Li Jingping, Co's current president, Chief Executive Officer and director, will assume role of Chairwoman of company
* On August 5, 2016, Qi Wen resigned as Chairwoman and director of company - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)
* Q1 net profit 32,538 dirhams versus loss of 496,138 dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pMxjbn) Further company coverage: