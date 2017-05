(Corrects headline to "... announces acquisition in Permian Basin", from "... to acquire Permian Basin")

Aug 8 SM Energy Co

* SM Energy announces Permian Basin acquisition

* Seller is Rock Oil Holdings LLC

* Purchase price is $980 million

* Company said that it is increasing its estimate of total capital spend for 2016 by approximately $15-20 million

* Anticipate running one rig in Permian Basin in Q4 of 2016 and two rigs throughout 2017