PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :
* Q2 operating profit 2.5 million euros ($2.77 million) versus 3.0 million euros year ago
* Q2 net sales 10.2 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago
* 2016 net sales of Ilkka-Yhtymä Group are estimated to decline from 2015 level
* 2016 adjusted operating profit from Group's own operations is expected to decline clearly from 2015 level Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* FY South Africa data revenue grew 19.7 percent to r20 696 million