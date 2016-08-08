BRIEF-Emirates Driving Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 25.3 million dirhams versus 33.8 million dirhams year ago
Aug 8 Alberta Motor Association
* Following lifting of a court-ordered publication ban at 5 am on August 8, an executive was dismissed with cause
* Individual's alleged irregular financial activity was revealed during a review of financial controls
* Organization carries external insurance coverage that will allow to fully recover losses
* Alleged fraudulent activity resulted from breach of internal controls, does not compromise confidentiality of member or customer information Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 872,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO