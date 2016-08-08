WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 Mettrum Health Corp :
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 3.8 million common shares of mettrum at a purchase price of $2.65 per share
* Mettrum announces $10 million Bought deal financing
* Net proceeds of offering will be used for plant expansion, including additional growing,oil extraction capacity at existing facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog