WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 Jericho Oil Corp :
* Acquisition will be funded through its newly established senior secured revolving credit facility with east west bank
* Affiliate eagle road oil to acquire operated,non-operated producing wells and drillable leaseholds in central oklahoma
* Deal for a cash consideration of usd$3.951 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog