WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 Aurico Metals Inc.
* Alamos gold has indicated that it intends to exercise its participation right in full to maintain pro-rata interest in Aurico in connection with offering.
* Alamos will subscribe for 1.1 million common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of c$1.1 million
* Net proceeds from offering and from alamos private placement will be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties
* Aurico Metals announces Alamos Gold's intention to exercise participation right
* Underwriters have agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 10mln common shares at a price of C$1.00 per common share
* Net proceeds from offering,from Alamos Private placement will be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog