Aug 8 Marriott International Inc :

* Update on china's ministry of commerce review of Marriott and Starwood merger

* At request of Chinese Ministry Of Commerce, agreed to extend time period for MOFCOM to complete review of Marriott-Starwood merger

* Approval by china's ministry of commerce is only remaining merger clearance required before transaction may close

* Additional review period, known as phase three, could last up to 60 days

* Marriott and Starwood "continue to believe that their planned merger transaction poses no anti-competitive issues in china" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: