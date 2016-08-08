Aug 8 Nxp Semiconductors Nv :

* NXP announces launch of senior unsecured notes offering

* Units NXP B.V. And Nxp Funding Llc intend to offer an aggregate principal amount of $1,000 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022

* To use net proceeds from offering ,cash on hand, to redeem remaining $960 million of outstanding senior secured notes due 2022